Lincoln Square Ravenswood kicks off holiday season by encouraging small business shopping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The businesses of Lincoln Square Ravenswood are kicking things into high gear during the busy holiday season.

"The holidays are a special time for all, but especially for many of the local small businesses in our community," said Rudy Flores, CEO of Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. "These last few months of the year are a push to the finish line for strong business results and connecting with the local community."

The shops and restaurants of Lincoln Square and Ravenswood are holding several events and chances to save money while shopping small all season long, including:

Small Business Saturday: We're a community of Small Businesses in Lincoln Square and Ravenswood and SBS is where we shine. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses across all 12 Small Business Saturdays combined. We have a wonderful day full of holiday festivities on tap. We invite you to come out to the square and listen to the Festive Singers all day long, our wonderful Victorian Carolers. Take a stroll along Lincoln Avenue and enjoy the thousands of twinkling lights that adorn the trees creating holiday cheer. Be sure to grab a German glühwein or hot cider from DANK Haus German Cultural Center while you're there. Santa will also be at the tree for a meet & greet starting at 4:30 PM, enjoy the sounds of the Kinder Chor at 5:15 PM and the official tree lighting at 5:30 PM.

Lincoln Square Tree Lighting Invite your friends and family to celebrate what makes the Lincoln Square and Ravenswood community so special during the annual Tree Lighting ceremony in Giddings Plaza. It's the perfect way to wind down your Small Business Saturday shopping or get together right before going to dinner at one of the many local restaurants in the area. And be sure to grab a German glühwein or hot cider from DANK Haus German Cultural Center while you're there. Santa will also be at the tree for a meet & greet starting at 4:30 PM - you can even snap a photo with him with your phone.

Ravenswood Pictures with Santa Santa will be visiting Ravenswood during Small Business Saturday, giving your children and/or your pets the opportunity to get their pictures taken with him! Santa starts the day on Damen Avenue at The Perfect Cup where kids can get a chance to sit and talk with him. Then, Santa will travel over to Urban Pooch on Ravenswood Avenue where you'll be able to capture the magical moment of your pets sitting with him.

Shop Late in Lincoln Square: The businesses of Lincoln Square are providing extended shopping hours, deals, drinks and small bites during the second and third Thursdays in December, providing a relaxed atmosphere for your holiday shopping. Thursdays, December 7th & December 14th 2023, 5 PM - 8 PM. Available deals will be valid for the evenings of Shop Late Lincoln only. View participating business specials here.

Damen at Night: The businesses of Damen Avenue are coming together for an after-hours party featuring deals, treats, entertainment, and special products only available during this timeframe. Festivities occur only twice in December. Learn further details here.

To learn about the additional events to celebrate the holiday in Lincoln Square Ravenswood this year, visit https://www.lincolnsquare.org/holidays.