Smash-and-grab burglars target West Loop tobacco shop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Loop tobacco shop was targeted in a smash-and-grab burglary Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at about 4:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Randolph Street.

Two male suspects broke the window of the Morgan Smoke and Vape tobacco shop and stole money after making entry, police said.

SEE ALSO: Governor JB Pritzker signs retail theft bill into law to crack down on smash-and-grab burglaries

The suspects then got in a black coupe, possibly a Mercedes, and fled westbound, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopburglarychicago crimesmash and grab
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Mother charged after student, 7 injured when gun goes off at school
Gov. Pritzker to sign law making ghost guns illegal
Chicago, Millennium Park curfew changes go into effect
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
Crete-Monee School District expels student after gun brought to school
Show More
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
COVID reinfection likely to become more common, experts say
New Jersey beach sand collapse leaves teen dead, sister injured
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler to the north Wednesday
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters: 'We want to know wha...
More TOP STORIES News