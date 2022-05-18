Smash-and-grab burglars target West Loop tobacco shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Loop tobacco shop was targeted in a smash-and-grab burglary Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The burglary occurred at about 4:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Randolph Street.Two male suspects broke the window of the Morgan Smoke and Vape tobacco shop and stole money after making entry, police said.The suspects then got in a black coupe, possibly a Mercedes, and fled westbound, police said.No injuries were reported, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.