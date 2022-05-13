Governor JB Pritzker to sign retail theft crackdown into law

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will sign a bill into law Friday to crack down on smash-and-grab burglaries and other retail theft.Governor Pritzker will sign a retail theft crime bill into law at Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile.The governor hopes that the organized retail crime act will provide better tools to help hold criminals accountable and close prosecution loopholes, especially when it comes to criminals who are orchestrating smash and grab robberies and looting.In recent months, Chicago has seen a rash of organized retail thefts along Michigan Avenue including the Gucci store, Burberry and Macy's.Goods were stolen by thieves or groups of thieves and it's a trend retailers have been seeing for a while causing serious concerns about safety downtown.Some stores have chosen to leave or are rethinking their locations.The bill, in part, will create a statewide intelligence platform to help retailers and law enforcement better coordinate their efforts.The bill is being supported by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and is also in partnership with the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.