The Environmental Protection Agency said Cook County contributes more smog violations in other states than any other county in the nation.

EPA says Cook County 'worst neighbor' in US for air pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visitors from Illinois to Wisconsin are greeted warmly when they enter the state, but the unwanted guest of lung-damaging smog produced by Chicago and suburban Cook County also drifts across the border.

In fact, the city and suburbs contribute to more smog violations in other states than any other county in the nation, including to new data form the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA projects Chicago and Cook County suburbs will account for more than 25% of this summer's smog problems in Kenosha.

"I think the air quality here is relatively good, but not in light of this news," said Kenosha resident Ron Thomas.

Researchers say overall air quality is getting better, but the bad news is there are still health effects, even with lower levels of exposure to smog.

The EPA's "Good Neighbor" plan, which is expected to take effect in May, imposes more stringent limits on emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants in Illinois and nearly 25 other states. The program is projected to greatly reduce environmental health problems.

There is some opposition to the plan, and some industries have called the regulations burdensome.