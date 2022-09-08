Soldier Field no longer accepting cash at Chicago stadium

Cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment for concessions or souvenirs inside the stadium at Chicago's Soldier Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big change is coming to Soldier Field that Chicago Bears fans will want to know about if they plan on going to a game this season.

Cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment for concessions or souvenirs inside the stadium.

You'll need to use debit or credit cards, or use mobile payments.

RELATED: Chicago Bears' Soldier Field gets new Bermuda grass surface installed just in time for season opener

Fans will also be able to use cash to purchase a pre-paid gift card to make purchases.

The first game is Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

ALSO SEE: Bears release renderings of possible Arlington Park stadium district, seek public money for project