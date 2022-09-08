Soldier Field no longer accepting cash at Chicago stadium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big change is coming to Soldier Field that Chicago Bears fans will want to know about if they plan on going to a game this season.
Cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment for concessions or souvenirs inside the stadium.
You'll need to use debit or credit cards, or use mobile payments.
Fans will also be able to use cash to purchase a pre-paid gift card to make purchases.
The first game is Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
