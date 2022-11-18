ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 18, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne get you ready for the weekend to see if the Bears can break a three-game losing streak as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. We get their take and talk to WSB-TV Sports Anchor Zach Klein about his take on the Falcons.

Ryan and Dionne talk to Sam Panayotovich to make you some money with his best bets this weekend. And Jeff Meller from ESPN1000 has a big update on your fantasy rosters on who to grab and who to cut.

The World Cup is upon us and Ryan talks to ESPN Soccer Analyst Taylor Twellman about team USA and who the favorites are for the most popular sporting event in the world.

Ryan goes high tech to tell us who will win the Bears-Falcons game. Ping Pongs may be involved on Bearly Accurate.