ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: October 28, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne celebrate Halloween and then get down to Bears business about the pressing questions of the upcoming game vs Dallas and talk with WFAA Dallas reporter Jonah Jovad about the Cowboys.

Ryan and Dionne get you ready for the weekend by getting the best bet plays from Sam Panayotovich and then Jeff Meller set you fantasy teams up with the best picks.

Ryan talks with ESPN Announcer Dave Pasch who will be calling the Illini vs Nebraska game and how two players on the Baltimore Ravens will never go trick or treating again.

And Ryan tells us who will win the Bears vs Dallas game with his Bear-ly Accurate prediction