ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: January 6, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Justin Fields season is over but the Bears have one final game this weekend. Ryan and Dionne discuss Fields up and down season and how this game might affect the Bears upcoming top draft pick for next season. And we talk about the amazing recovery of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Then Ryan and Dionne talk to Sam Panayotovich about where to put your money this weekend and who may be the front runner and best pick for a Super Bowl winner. Jeff Meller takes a look back at the Fantasy season and who may you have to pick in the first round next season.

Ryan and Dionne also talk with Kirk Herbstreit and the upcoming College Football Championship. And they talk about if the Bulls are ready to turn the corner and start winning consistently.

And finally, it's the last Bear-ly Accurate Prediction. Ryan works with the Dark Arts to see if he can come away with one final win for the Bears.