ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: December 23, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discuss the Bears vs Bills game at frigid Soldier Field. The 3-win Bears try to beat the AFC's #1 team without any of their top wide receivers. Injured Bears safety Eddie Jackson took some time while giving back to the community to talk about how much he likes the Bears future and hates he's not there to help.

Then Ryan and Dionne get the best bets of the weekend from Sam Panayotovich and Jeff Meller is with us on how to set your fantasy line up.

New Cubs Shortstop Dansby Swanson tells a heartwarming story about how his late grandfather helped him get to the Big League's and made him a Atlanta Braves and Cubs fan.

Finaly, Ryan has his latest installment of Bearly Accurate really gets a KICK out of this week's prediction.