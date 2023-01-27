ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller: January 27, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Overtime Dionne and Ryan talk about the Chicago Bulls and what the fading team might do with the trade deadline approaching. They also discuss the Bears and what they may do in the free agent market with Bears Tribune reporter Dan Wiederer

Then Ryan and Dionne get us set for the NFL's Championship Sunday with a preview from the teams and they talk to Sam Panayotovich about what the best bets for the weekend are.

Ryan takes us to Benet Academy High School in Lisle. The Redwings are the second-best team in the state and Ryan talks to the players and coaches looking for the school's first state title. And Dionne went to DePaul to talk to super sophomore Aneesah Morrow who is already one of the best players in the country.