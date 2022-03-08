St. Patrick's Day

ABC7 Chicago to celebrate St. Patricks' Day in Chicago with live parade special on March 12

Bagpipers at Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Everyone's Irish around the St. Patrick's Day Parade, and ABC 7's going all-in on the green to showcase one of Chicago's most cherished traditions, the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 12. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, ABC7's LIVE, two-hour broadcast will be even more special as the city gets ready to dye the Chicago River green and resume the much-anticipated celebration. ABC 7's honorary Irish hosts, anchor Judy Hsu and Windy City Weekend's Ryan Chiaverini, will return to the broadcast booth and will be joined by Karen Ryan providing parade color commentary with meteorologist Larry Mowry covering the excitement and pageantry on the street.

ABC7's parade coverage will feature perennial favorites including bagpipers, Irish step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago. Judge John C. Griffin, retired justice of the Illinois Appellate Court, is the 2022 parade grand marshal; and Consul General Kevin Byrne is the guest of honor. And no St. Patrick's Day parade is complete without its Irish Queen. This year's reigning monarch is Kelly Leyden who, when not performing her royal duties, works on the city's South Side and keeps citizens safe as a Chicago police officer.

The St. Patrick's Day parade, which will run south to north on Columbus Drive, is organized by Chicago Plumber's Union Local 130, James F. Coyne, general chairman of parade.

