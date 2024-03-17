Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with South Side, Northwest Side Irish parades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more parades were held Sunday in Chicago in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

The South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side Irish parade continued the massive celebrations across the city.

The city's first parade of the weekend was held Saturday in downtown, presented by ABC7.

A sea of green flooded Western Avenue from 103rd to 115th Street. Irish heritage was on full display as thousands gathered for the South Side Irish Parade.

From dancers performing Irish step dancing, to bagpipes echoing loud and clear, the sense of community ran deep today through Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood.

On the other side of the city, the Northwest Side Irish Parade kicked off Sunday at noon.

The celebration started on Raven Street in Norwood Park, running south to Northwest Highway, and then over to Harlem Avenue.

Residents lined the streets to take in the sights and sounds of St. Patrick's Day, watching performers, floats and dancers go by.