St. Patrick's Day events kick off in Chicago with river dyeing, downtown parade

Chicago's downtown will buzzing with St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday beginning with the green dyeing of the river and the parade at noon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

In just a few hours the Chicago River will be dyed an emerald green ahead of the 69th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The dyeing of the river happens at 10 a.m. with thee best views to watch along Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.

The parade begins at noon and runs along Columbus Drive.

You'll see crowds of people packing the riverfront along Wacker Drive trying to get a look at the green river.

The St. Pat's celebrations started early.

The renowned Trinity Irish Dancers made their rounds on Friday getting the city in the holiday spirit. They performed at Butch McGuire's in the Gold Coast for folks getting a head start on the celebration.

"Seeing the little girls dancing and everything, and the bar looking like this, it's pretty sweet. I love it," said customer Nick Pellegrini.

Bobby McGuire is the owner of Butch McGuire's.

"You see the decorations, that's the biggest preparation. The rest of it is making sure we have enough staff working and enough beer in the house," McGuire said.

"The corned beef everybody wants, the famous fish and chips, the bangers and mash, the Irish curry. I mean, I could keep going. So all the Irish Classics this weekend," McKinney said.

And over at Chief O'Neill's in the Avondale neighborhood, the restaurant fed the Irish cravings of the city, cooking up thousands of pounds of corned beef

Sunday, the fun continues with the South Side Irish Parade as well as the Northwest Side Irish Parade.