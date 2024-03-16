Mercy Home celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual 'March for Kids' fundraiser

CHICAO (WLS) -- Mercy Home for Boys & Girls is celebrating St. Patrick's Day while raising the funds and public awareness it needs to care for kids and families in crisis.

Mercy Home's March for Kids helps young people heal from trauma and adversity while giving them tools to build brighter futures. Highlights of the celebration include its family-friendly party at Venue SIX10 on March 16 after the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade and a float in the South Side Irish Parade on St. Patrick's Day. ABC 7 Chicago is a proud partner of Mercy Home.

Anyone can make double the difference in the lives of children this month. Contributions to mercyhome.org from now until March 31 will be matched by a generous donor. Funds generated by its March for Kids effort help Mercy Home provide safety, healing, education and opportunity for children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

No matter where you celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year, Mercy Home's March for Kids has Chicago covered. Friends of Mercy Home will join several events throughout the city, including the annual March for Kids Post Parade Party, a casual, family friendly affair at Venue SIX10 on Michigan Avenue, a short walk from the parade route, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Mercy Home's March for Kids Post-Parade Party will feature live music by St. Stephen's Green, dancers, carnival and arcade games, great prizes, balloon artists, a caricaturist, a temporary tattoo station, and more! General admission for adults is $75, and $20 for ages 6-20. Kids ages 5 and under are free.

Mercy Home will continue the festivities on the South Side on Sunday, St. Patrick's Day, by marching in the South Side Irish Parade. Mercy Home's Walsh Girls Campus lies mere blocks from the end of the parade route. Personalities from Chicago's Country Station US99 will join Mercy Home at both parades.

To learn more how about you can make this month a March for Kids, visit mercyhome.org/marchforkids.