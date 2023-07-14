Man found dead with multiple stab wounds at Uptown baseball field, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead Friday morning in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, police said

The 64-year-old victim was discovered around 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Marine Drive with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from Chopper 7HD showed police activity and a crime scene at a baseball field at the same location Friday morning.

Additional information surrounding the circumstances of the death was not immediately available.

No one is in custody at this time, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

