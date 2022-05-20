fight

Teen girl stabbed multiple times, others injured during fight at Dunbar HS, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a 15-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a South Side high school Friday afternoon.

Chicago police are at Dunbar High School in the 3000-block of South King Boulevard, where they said a large fight broke out inside and outside of the school.


The Chicago Fire Department said a 15-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with multiple stab wounds. They did not give any information about her condition.

Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl was cut on her hand and taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition. Police said a 17-year-old girl was cut on the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. And police said a 19-year-old woman was cut on the back of the head and refused treatment at the scene.


What caused the fight was not immediately known. Police said the group has since been dispersed.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
