Man charged in fatal Irving Park stabbing, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 6, 2023 6:41PM
Daniel Macias has been charged in a Chicago stabbing after a 47-year-old was fatally stabbed on Kedzie in Irving Park last month, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man was fatally stabbed in the Irving Park neighborhood last month, Chicago police said Thursday.

Daniel Macias was arrested Tuesday near his home after being identified as the person who fatally stabbed a 47-year-old man in the 3600-block of North Kedzie Avenue about 10 p.m. June 28, CPD said.

Police responded to the area last month and found a person unresponsive lying on the ground.

SEE ALSO: Chicago police: 1 fatally stabbed in Irving Park

The victim had multiple stab wounds to the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Macias was due in court Thursday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

