Man, 32, hurt in River North stabbing, Chicago Police say

Man, 32, hurt in River North stabbing, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a man, 32, was stabbed in the city's River North neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of North Clark, according to police.

A clerk at the 7-Eleven near Wacker and Wabash told Eyewitness News the victim ran to his store for help after he stating he was stabbed at the Rock N Roll McDonald's.

The victim told police a suspect stabbed him several times in the arm, hip and chest. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital with several lacerations in fair conditions, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.
