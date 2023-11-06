Chicago stabbing: Man stabbed during argument in Rogers Park parking lot, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed during an argument on Chicago's North Side on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7600 block of North Paulina Street just before 3:50 p.m.

A 50-year-old man was arguing with someone in a parking lot when that person took out a sharp object and stabbed him in his left side, police said.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

