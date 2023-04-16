Chicago State University strike ends after staff union reaches agreement with administration

A Chicago State University strike is underway on the South Side after failed negotiations with UPI Local 4100.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago State University strike has ended after the faculty and staff union reached and agreement with the school's administration, the union said in a statement on Sunday.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

The announcement came after a faculty members took to the picket lines on Monday.

UPI Local 4100 members said they've been negotiating for nearly year. And, while progress was made in other areas, they questioned the university's claims that it can't afford to meet the union's salary demands.

"Our team has worked diligently to secure an agreement that provides pay increases for our world-class faculty and staff, while recognizing the university's financial constraints," CSU UPI Chapter President Dr. Valerie Goss said in a statement. "Most importantly, this agreement ensures that our members can make up critical time we lost supporting our students during the strike through extended office hours, tutoring sessions, registration meetings, exam sessions, and other services. From Day 1, our dedicated faculty and staff have prioritized student needs, so this component was essential to reaching an agreement."

Details of the agreement will not be provided until all members have had the opportunity to review it and a ratification vote is held. If approved, the agreement will take effect immediately, the union said.

