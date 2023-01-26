Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves stole a car with a six-year-old boy inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy was later located safe inside the vehicle.

Police said a 52-year-old man left his Toyota Camry running unattended with the child inside in the 6600-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 7:57 a.m. when three male suspects entered the car and fled.

The thieves then crashed into a fence in the 6800-block of South Perry Avenue and fled on foot.

The car and child were then located. No injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.