Chicago sues Gary gun store, claiming it sells weapons that routinely end up in criminals' hands

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Chicago has filed a lawsuit against an Indiana gun store that the city says is tied to hundreds of crimes.In the lawsuit, the City of Chicago claims that Westforth Sports Inc. in Gary has sold hundreds of guns that wound up in the hands of gang members and convicted felons.ATF agents said they warned the store of suspicious purchases and signs of gun trafficking, but they did not listen. The owner of Westforth Sports Inc. in Gary said he was blindsided by the allegations."I think the data against that gun store is particularly compelling," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.Court documents show that the family-owned gun store is known to have sold at least 180 guns to at least 40 people who were later charged with federal crimes.Investigators said Westforth has been ignoring obvious signs of straw purchasing, which is a tactic when a person buys a gun on behalf of someone else. Those include buyers making multiple purchases of the same gun, buying sprees, and cash payments."We are surrounded by states and cities that have a much, have a much more lax gun control environment. You can go over the border to Indiana and get military grade weapons if you have the money," Lightfoot said.The lawsuit lists several examples of alleged gun trafficking. One of them involved the arrest of Darryl Ivery Jr., 24, who was charged with federal gun crimes during Operation Legend.ATF agents say Westforth sold Ivery 19 guns over 14 separate transactions, all within a six-month period. Although the lawsuit claims this was a red flag, the shop kept selling him weapons.Investigators said those guns then ended up circulating on Chicago's streets. The weapons were found at crime scenes within just hours after being bought in Gary."This gun store we have done a lot of data and analysis and working with the feds to research it. They are selling thousands of crime guns every year," Lightfoot said.In addition to damage payments, the city wants a court-appointed supervisor to oversee Westforth's sales for a period of five years, as well as mandatory training for all Westforth personnel.The owner of Westforth Sports Inc. said they have contacted their attorney.