Chicago summit aims to keep kids safe from violence this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of students are taking part in a Summer Safety Summit at an urban farm in Humboldt Park on the West Side Monday.

Community leaders are offering students ways to help stay safe this summer once school lets out.

They're urging them to look for summer jobs, watch out for one another, stay away from guns and drugs and keep their parents informed of their whereabouts.

They say through farming, teaching them that if you care about the food you put in your body, where food comes from, you'll care about your community more and respect the value of life.

"As the seeds and the plants grow, you grow, so we're trying to connect the dots," Donald Patterson, president and CEO of Urban Transformation Network/Metro Farms said. "Even violence is curbed by your diet, your intake, what you put into your system, so we're teaching them agriculture. That's where it starts."

The students are getting a tour of this wonderful place and learning about job opportunities.

Local elected officials are also at the summit, showing their support for programs like these.