Chicago SummerDance brings the city together to move to the music now until September

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beloved summertime tradition is back, giving people a reason to get up and dance.

Chicago SummerDance runs now through September 10. The free festival offers in-person movement and 40 dance lessons by professional instructors in parks across the city and downtown. Dance styles include salsa, swing, cumbia, line dancing, ballet folklorico, Steppin' and more. At its flagship location in the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, Chicago SummerDance brings a variety of live music from a great roster of bands including Carpacho y su Súper Combo, Outcast Jazz Band, and The Moe Fitz Project.

Dancers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to enjoy this free programming. The full schedule is available at ChicagoSummerDance.org.