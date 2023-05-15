Taylor Swift seen shooing security during performance in Philadelphia

She could be heard in the video saying to security, "Hey, stop! She wasn't doing anything."

PHILADELPHIA -- Taylor Swift is going viral, but at the moment, it's not for her popular Eras Tour or dozens of hit singles.

The star was caught on video yelling at a security officer during one of her three sold-out shows in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Despite the incredible energy from her fans, Swift herself interrupted her performance.

Video shows Swift having "bad blood" with security. She could be heard in the video saying to security, "Hey, stop! She wasn't doing anything."

Swift was also seen shooing security away from the scene.

Concert-goer Nicolle Bradford shared her video of the incident with Action News.

Some fans originally said people were being pushed, and it appeared like someone was trying to climb on stage.

However, that was not the case. Concert-goers say security was very strict about keeping aisles clear during the show.

he final show took place Sunday, on Mother's Day, drawing thousands of people from far and wide to Lincoln Financial Field.