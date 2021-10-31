Chicago teacher, students go viral with killer dance routine inspired by 'Candyman' movie

Jasmine Cooper is a dance teacher at CICS Wrightwood Charter School on Chicago's Southwest Side.
She said her students only had about three weeks to learn the routine that was inspired by the movie "Candyman," which is set in Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood.
The students are third through eighth-graders, and if Cooper looks familiar to you, it's because this isn't her first time going viral.
She set the internet on fire two years ago when she performed a "Thriller" routine while pregnant.
