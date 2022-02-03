Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey will not seek reelection

CTU NEWS: President Sharkey has just announced to the CTU House of Delegates that he will not seek re-election in June, but "will not be leaving the movement, the labor struggle or this union. I will return to where my journey began: the classroom." — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) February 2, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey will not run for reelection, he announced to the CTU House of Delegates Wednesday.Sharkey will have served four terms in CTU leadership when he leaves his position in June 2022. He will return to the classroom as an educator."I will not be leaving the movement, the labor struggle or this union. I will return to where my journey began: the classroom," Sharkey said.The announcement came after 2021's tumultuous negotiations with Mayor Lori Lightfoot about school re-openings during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his statement, Sharkey called efforts to reopen schools a "brutal school reopening campaign" that followed his mother's October 2020 death."It was shocking for many - our enemies, especially - to see teachers take the lead. But we knew there was power in our rank and file, and that bread and butter unionism, despite being the foundation of traditional labor, wasn't enough," Sharkey said in a statement. "It wasn't enough then, and it isn't enough now as we face right-wing forces that want to break our union, ban books, end anti-racist curriculum and unmask children during a pandemic."Sharkey said he never planned to serve more than a decade in union leadership."We are part of a movement, and as an educator at heart, I view myself as a leader in that movement," Sharkey said. "Movements have to change as people change, with new leaders and new vision stepping to the fore."Still, he expressed confidence about the CTU's future without his leadership."Our union will remain a force, and our dogged defense of public schools and the willingness to speak truth to power are not going anywhere. But I am. Because it is time," Sharkey said.