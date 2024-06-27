Chicago Board of Education to vote on student code of conduct, renaming of 3 schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is scheduled to have its monthly meeting on Thursday.

The agenda includes possible changes to the student code of conduct and other proposed changes regarding discipline.

The board will also vote on a proposal to rename three Chicago Public Schools.

Supporters of the change said the current names do not reflect the school's communities.

If approved by the full board, Melville Fuller Elementary in Bronzeville would become James Farmer Junior Elementary, in honor of the civil rights leader.

Christopher Columbus Elementary in Ukrainian Village would be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

James Monroe Elementary would become Logan Square Elementary.

Earlier this year, the board voted to remove police officers from schools.

Starting next school year, the money dedicated to school resource officers, or SROs, could go toward wraparound support services.

Before the meeting, members of the Chicago Teachers Union plan to hold a news conference to address budget matters and their impact on students.