Chicago police: 40 charged after gathering of teens downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Forty people, mostly teenagers, were charged with misdemeanors after Chicago police said a large group became disorderly downtown Sunday night.

Police responded to the 100-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 8 p.m. where they said the group gathered. Police said the group became disorderly and disregarded verbal commands by officers.

No injuries were reported.

Forty people ranging in age from 12-20, were taken into custody, police said.

-Thirty juveniles ages 12-17 were charged with one count each of misdemeanor reckless conduct.

-Two 17-year-old boys were each charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct/bodily harm

- A 16-year-old girl was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct/bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

-A 14-year-old boy was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing identification.

-A 15-year-old boy was charged with a misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land.

-A 15-year-old boy was charged with a felony county of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a concealed weapon along with citations for disorderly conduct and possession of a laser sight/firearm silencer/muffler.

-A 17-year-old boy was charged with a felony county of unlawful use of a weapon machine gun/auto weapon along with citations for having a high capacity magazine with metal piercing bullets and a curfew violation.

-An 18-year-old was charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and obstructing identification and two citations of resisting a police officer or aiding escape.

-Another 18-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

-A 20-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct and two issuances of a warrant.

