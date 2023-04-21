Chicago police brace for repeat of last weekend's unruly crowds downtown

Chicago police are working to prevent last weekend's unruly crowds downtown and at Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are working to prevent a repeat of last weekend's unruly crowds.

Visitors can expect tighter security at Millennium Park, with fences are up to slow down entry into the popular tourist attraction.

The metal barricades will be coupled with a curfew that bars teens under the age of 18 from the park after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday without an adult over the age of 21.

Residents and visitors will also notice more security and police around the loop.

Chicago's interim Police Superintendent Eric Carter, who announced Thursday that he will be retiring next month, is promising strategic summer policing.

"We'll be monitoring all activity and all police cameras to be able to ensure that we are allocate and position our resources throughout the city as necessary," Carter said.

This comes after last weekend's events when hundreds of teenagers took to Chicago's downtown creating chaos and leading to two teenage boys being shot near Millennium Park.

A group of activists led by "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" CEO Early Walker unveiling a new initiative designed to inform parents when large potentially dangerous gatherings of teenagers are taking place.

Parents can sign up for alerts by texting "chicagokids" to 21000.

"You get a text message, they look at their phone, they see the text, 'Uh oh, something going on, let me call my kids and find out where they are at,'" Walker said.

Police said it is supporting that community effort, saying working with community members is essential to strengthen safety all across the city.