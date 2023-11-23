WATCH LIVE

Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade to march down State Street

ByDiane Pathieu and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 23, 2023 11:21AM
The Chicago 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade will march down State Street downtown Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands will line streets downtown to see the floats and performances for Chicago's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More than 100 floats will be in this year's parade, performers, and marching bands from 16 different high schools and universities from across the country, plus there will be a special visitor from the North Pole and more.

The parade steps off at 8 a.m. with the procession running along State Street from Ida B. Wells to Randolph Street.

"It's so big and grand and we're so excited to run around and see different parades and also spend time with family," Netta Walker said.

Actor Jesse Hutch is one of this year's Chicago Thanksgiving parade hosts and he joined ABC7 to share what we can expect to see in this year's Thanksgiving tradition downtown.

One of this year's hosts is actor Jesse Hutch, who joined ABC7 on our 11 a.m. newscast Wednesday.

"Absolutely and because I was here last year, there's even more balloons, so I am actually pretty stoked because they are kind of one of my favorite things and I love that all of these balloons are coming out and I didn't realize how many people it takes to carry these balloons," Hutch said. "There's like 25 to 50 people per-balloon."

The free parade will also feature 13 different cultures sharing some of their traditions along the route.

Everything kicks off at 8 a.m. so get there early for a good spot!

