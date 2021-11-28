theater

Chicago theatres Goodman, House get festive for holidays with 'A Christmas Carol' and more

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago theatres get festive with holiday plays, musicals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago theatres are offering plays, musicals, and other various types of shows this holiday season.

Goodman Theater will present "A Christmas Carol" from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, returning a 44-year tradition, while the Shakespeare Theater will present a rap-tation of the same play called "Q Brothers Christmas Carol" from Dec. 7 to 31.

"The Snow Queen" will take over the House Theatre and "'Twas the Night Before...Cirque du Soleil" will also run through the season.

"Merry, Merry Chicago" is one of the holiday concerts by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, among others.

For more information on show times and to purchase tickets, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopconcertholidaysnowchristmaseventstheatermusicalchicago symphony orchestra
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEATER
Goodman Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' cancels rest of run
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' returns to Chicago for limited run
'The Play That Goes Wrong' coming to Chicago
'Frozen' musical's wardrobe as magical as its story
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News