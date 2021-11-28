Chicago theatres Goodman, House get festive for holidays with 'A Christmas Carol' and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago theatres are offering plays, musicals, and other various types of shows this holiday season.
Goodman Theater will present "A Christmas Carol" from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, returning a 44-year tradition, while the Shakespeare Theater will present a rap-tation of the same play called "Q Brothers Christmas Carol" from Dec. 7 to 31.
"The Snow Queen" will take over the House Theatre and "'Twas the Night Before...Cirque du Soleil" will also run through the season.
"Merry, Merry Chicago" is one of the holiday concerts by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, among others.
