Tickets on sale now for Chicago Theatre Week

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Chicago Theatre Week 2024 tickets are on sale now!

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Chicago Theatre Week 2024 tickets are on sale now!

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Chicago Theatre Week 2024 tickets are on sale now!

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Chicago Theatre Week 2024 tickets are on sale now!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets are on sale now for Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW24).

The annual event, celebrating the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago, takes place Feb. 8 through Feb. 18.

Value-priced Chicago Theater Week tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets are available for purchase at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. A list of participating companies is available at https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-theatre-week/.

Last year's Chicago Theatre Week saw record ticket sales with more than 20,000 tickets sold to 78 participating productions for more than 500 performances. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres, with approximately 60% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time.

For the second consecutive year, Hot Tix will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week only through HotTix.org.

A free and open to the public Chicago Theatre Week Kick-Off Party will take place on Monday, Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chicago Shakespeare Theater featuring performances from select Chicago Theatre Week shows.

Now in its 12th year, Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago.