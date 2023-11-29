WATCH LIVE

At least 2 injured in serious DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash on South Side: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 10:55PM
A serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is impacting the Wednesday afternoon commute on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were injured in a serious crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the crash near the Interstate 55 interchange. The crash happened in drive's the southbound lanes.

It appears that at least two vehicles were involved in the collision. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.

The crash is also impacting the Wednesday afternoon commute on the South Side.

Some lanes of traffic are getting by, but it's still creating some headaches for drivers there.

Further information was not immediately available.

