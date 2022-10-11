Traffic Chicago: Illinois Tollway to open new southbound Mile Long Bridge

The Illinois Tollway is set to open the new southbound Mile Long Bridge, a stretch of I-294 between 75th Street and La Grange Road.

HODGKINS, Ill. (WLS) -- A crucial stretch of the Tri-State Tollway reopens Wednesday.

Preparations for the change could begin as soon as Tuesday evening.

The Illinois Tollway is preparing to open the new southbound Mile Long Bridge, a stretch of Interstate 294 between 75th Street and La Grange Road, to traffic.

The move completes the second phase of the $500 million construction project.

Four lanes are scheduled to be open by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The complete project includes replacement of two side-by-side structures. One carries northbound traffic, the other southbound.

They replace the original bridge, which was built in 1958. Work started in the summer of 2019.

The entire project, including the removal of the old southbound bridge, is expected to be done by the end of next year.

Right now, up to 150,000 cars travel on the Mile Long Bridge every day.