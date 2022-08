Truck hits overpass on Edens Expressway near Church Street in Skokie

A truck became wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway near Church Street in Skokie Wednesday afternoon.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck hit an overpass on the Edens Expressway during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

Chopper7 was over the scene shortly after the crash in the inbound lanes of I-94 near Church Street in Skokie.

The impact completely destroyed the trailer and left debris littering the roadway.

The accident left traffic backed up all the way to Tower Road.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.