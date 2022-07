Chicago jobs: CTA holds career fair in Bronzeville, seeks bus drivers, mechanics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is in need of bus drivers and mechanics.The CTA, in conjunction with ATU Local 241, is hosting a career fair to find applicants on Saturday.The event is happening at the National Association of Letter Carriers union building at the corner of Pershing Road and Wabash Avenue.Anyone interested can stop by anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.Registration is required.Those interested can register here.