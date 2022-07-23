CTA

Chicago jobs: CTA holds career fair in Bronzeville, seeks bus drivers, mechanics

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA holds career fair on South Side, seeks bus drivers, mechanics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is in need of bus drivers and mechanics.

The CTA, in conjunction with ATU Local 241, is hosting a career fair to find applicants on Saturday.

SEE ALSO | Chicago tourism rebounding as hotels seek workers to fill thousands of jobs

The event is happening at the National Association of Letter Carriers union building at the corner of Pershing Road and Wabash Avenue.

Anyone interested can stop by anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Registration is required.

Those interested can register here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagobronzevillebuspublic transportationjob fairtransportationbus drivereventsctajobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Victim fights back, stabbing 3 of 6 attackers on CTA Red Line: CPD
2 women attacked, robbed at knife-point on CTA Red Line in Loop: CPD
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in South Loop, police say
CTA employee found dead on tracks, police say
TOP STORIES
Tornado located over Joliet, more Chicago area severe weather possible
Victim fights back, stabbing 3 of 6 attackers on CTA Red Line: CPD
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Bolingbrook police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed dog, man
Bakery cancels drag show after vandals break windows, paint slurs
Small plane goes off runway in Schaumburg, no injuries reported
Chicago Weather: Storms Saturday
Show More
Small plane slams into ocean at Huntington Beach; pilot rescued
CPD shooting: 2 shot, including bystander, in Pilsen, police say
Family gives updated condition of boy paralyzed in parade shooting
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
CDPH prioritizing Chicago monkeypox vaccine, testing
More TOP STORIES News