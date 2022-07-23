CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is in need of bus drivers and mechanics.
The CTA, in conjunction with ATU Local 241, is hosting a career fair to find applicants on Saturday.
SEE ALSO | Chicago tourism rebounding as hotels seek workers to fill thousands of jobs
The event is happening at the National Association of Letter Carriers union building at the corner of Pershing Road and Wabash Avenue.
Anyone interested can stop by anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Registration is required.
Those interested can register here.
Chicago jobs: CTA holds career fair in Bronzeville, seeks bus drivers, mechanics
CTA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News