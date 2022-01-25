Chicago travel update: Every state, territory on COVID advisory for fourth consecutive week

CDPH's Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC's traveler recommendations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health did not add or remove any states or territories from the COVID-19 Travel Advisory on Tuesday.For the fourth straight week, the city's quarantine advisory includes 49 states and four territories. That includes every U.S. state and all four territories.Despite daily case rates continuing to level off or falling in much of the nation, no states will come off the advisory for at least two more weeks, a CDPH release said.States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. No states or territories are below 15 cases per 100,000 residents this week.The state with the highest daily case rate per 100,000 residents - 364.6 - is Wisconsin. Maine has the lowest daily case rate (64.2).Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.For international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 203.1 (148.1 last week). Illinois' daily case rate currently is 227.1 (182.1 last week). Chicago's daily case rate is 177.1 (169.7 last week)."It's certainly encouraging to see the daily case rates in much of the country heading downward," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "We might be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn't mean we should let down our guard. We've got to stay vigilant to make sure things continue to head in the right direction, and we have no better tool than vaccinations."-If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.