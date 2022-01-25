coronavirus chicago

Chicago travel update: Every state, territory on COVID advisory for fourth consecutive week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health did not add or remove any states or territories from the COVID-19 Travel Advisory on Tuesday.

For the fourth straight week, the city's quarantine advisory includes 49 states and four territories. That includes every U.S. state and all four territories.

Despite daily case rates continuing to level off or falling in much of the nation, no states will come off the advisory for at least two more weeks, a CDPH release said.

States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. No states or territories are below 15 cases per 100,000 residents this week.

The state with the highest daily case rate per 100,000 residents - 364.6 - is Wisconsin. Maine has the lowest daily case rate (64.2).

Officials recommend that unvaccinated travelers should get tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested should self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.

RELATED: Chicago couple, unvaccinated and together for years, die from COVID weeks before wedding

CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

For international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States. CDPH guidelines follow CDC requirements for international travel.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 203.1 (148.1 last week). Illinois' daily case rate currently is 227.1 (182.1 last week). Chicago's daily case rate is 177.1 (169.7 last week).

RELATED: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? | What you need to know

"It's certainly encouraging to see the daily case rates in much of the country heading downward," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "We might be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn't mean we should let down our guard. We've got to stay vigilant to make sure things continue to head in the right direction, and we have no better tool than vaccinations."

CDPH's Travel Advisory guidance is aligned with the CDC's traveler recommendations.



Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should:
  • Get tested 1-3 days prior to departure.


    • While traveling:
  • ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

  • In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.


  • Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

    • After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:
  • Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.

  • Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

    • -If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
  • If you don't get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel. Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

  • All travelers are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after travel and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.


    More TOP STORIES News