Chicago Travel Advisory updated with Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania among states added

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that eight states and Washington D.C. have been added to its travel advisory as COVID cases rise across the country.

The eight states being added are Minnesota, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.



The states and territories already on the list are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

RELATED | Chicago reinstates indoor mask mandate



The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 32.7, up from 25.4 a week ago.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from those states are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier.

Chicago health officials also announced an indoor mask mandate for all individuals over age 2 starting Friday, August 20. Travelers must also follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
