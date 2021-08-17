Chicago mask mandate reinstated as COVID cases rise, health officials announce

On Friday, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces.



COVID-19 Travel Advisory Update: Minnesota, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia – and the District of Columbia are being added to the advisory after reporting 15 daily cases per 100k residents.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise, health officials announced Tuesday.All individuals aged 2 and over, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear awhile indoors in public settings starting Friday."With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to increase, now is the time to re-institute this measure to prevent further spread and save lives," said Dr. Arwady. "We continue to track the data closely and are hopeful this will only be temporary and we can bend the COVID curve, as we've done in the past."Masks are required in all indoor public settings, including bars and restaurants, gyms, common areas of condos and multi-residential buildings, and private clubs.Similar to previous mask mandates, masks can be removed at restaurants, bars and other eating/drinking establishments by patrons when they are actively eating and drinking.Masks can also be removed for certain activities that require their removal, such as beard shaves or facials. Additionally, masks can be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public, if employees are static and maintaining at least six feet from all other individuals (office cubicles, for example).Masks also remain mandatory on public transportation, in healthcare settings, schools, and correctional and congregate settings.The new public health order does not include capacity limits at public places, and masking remains optional in outdoor settings, where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated individuals in crowded outdoor settings.With more than 70% of Chicago adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, health officials said Chicago COVId hospitalization rates and deaths are much lower than they were in 2020 at the same case rate.The latest mandate comes weeks after thethat everyone, even those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in pubic indoor settings where there is "substantial and high transmission," to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant.The CDC defined four levels of community transmission: low, moderate, substantial, and high. Based on Chicago's population, the city is in the CDC's "high" category of local transmission when there are more than 400 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed per day. The daily average case rate rose to 419 on Monday, health officials said.Governor J.B. Pritzker also recently announced a, which has sparked debate in the past few weeks as students prepare to go back for in-person learning.Arwady added that city officials are not looking to reconsider starting school with in-person learning."We want to be care and keep Chicago open, but we also want to keep schools open," she said.Officials also updated Chicago's Travel Advisory Tuesday, adding Minnesota, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia - and the District of Columbia to the advisory after reporting 15 daily cases per 100k residents.The states and territories already on the list are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexcio, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Washington and Wisconsin.