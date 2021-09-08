coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory updated with all states added to list

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Arwady updates Chicago travel advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that Vermont has been added to its travel advisor, which now includes the entire country.

Vermont had been the only state not covered by the advisory in the previous update. CDPH announced Tuesday that Connecticut, New Hampshire and the District of Columbia have seen improvements and could soon be taken off the advisory.

The full list of states and territories on the advisory is: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, ConnecticutColorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 38.3, down slightly from 39 a week ago.

Last week, Chicago updated its guidance for unvaccinated travelers going to high-risk areas. Officials recommend getting tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning.

Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested, it is recommended that unvaccinated travelers self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.
Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

The video in this story is from a previous report
