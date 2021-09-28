coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory remains at 48 states, three territories

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health did not add or remove any states or territories from its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory.

The city's COVID-19 quarantine advisory remains at 48 states and three territories. The department last week removed California and Puerto Rico from the COVID-19 travel advisory while adding Connecticut and the District of Columbia.

The full list of states and territories on the advisory is: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 28.7, down from 35.8 a week ago.

Chicago did not update its guidance for unvaccinated travelers going to high-risk areas.

Officials recommend getting tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested, it is recommended that unvaccinated travelers self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

