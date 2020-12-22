Chicago trial date set in R. Kelly sex abuse case

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge in Chicago Tuesday tentatively set a trial date in the R. Kelly sex abuse case.The trial date has been set for September 13 of next year, which is contingent on the New York trial going forward in April.A status hearing in the Chicago case has been set for March 25,Kelly is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuse of girls.The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.Kelly denies abusing anyone.