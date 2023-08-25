Road closures to go in effect for Chicago Triathlon this weekend, including Dusable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Triathlon is back in down this weekend, and street closures will be in effect, including on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The race weekend will consist of five stand-alone triathlons: the International, Sprint, Super Sprint, Life Time Kids Tri Senior division, and Life Time Kids Tri Junior division.

The Triple Challenge will then consist of taking part in the Super Sprint on Saturday, then participating in both the International and Sprint races on Sunday.

The triathlons will be taking part in Foster Beach, Grant Park DuSable Harbor and Monroe Harbor.

The city is expecting 7,500 athletes to take part, with 175 attempting the Triple Challenge.

The street closures will start going into effect starting Saturday morning.

Street Closures beginning Saturday, August 26:

Simonds Dr | Foster Ave to Montrose

Saturday, 8/26 at 5 a.m. until noon

Lake Shore Dr | Northbound Randolph St Exit Ramp

Saturday, 8/26 at 11 a.m. until Sunday, 8/27 at 4 p.m.

Columbus Dr | Roosevelt to Balbo: All lanes closed to traffic

Saturday, 8/26 at 1 p.m. until Sunday, 8/27 at 7 p.m.

Lake Shore Dr | Southbound Hollywood to Randolph Street

Sunday, 8/27 5 a.m. until noon

Lower/Intermediate Wacker Dr | Jackson to Lake Shore Dr

Sunday, 8/27 at 6:30 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.

Intermediate Columbus Dr | Northbound Randolph to Water St

Sunday, 8/27 at 6:30 a.m. until noon

Lower Columbus Dr | Randolph to Wacker Dr

Sunday, 8/27 at 6:30 AM until 11:45 a.m.

Intermediate Randolph St | Columbus Dr to Lake Front

Sunday, 8/27 at 5 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.