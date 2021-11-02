urban league

Chicago Urban League marks 105 years of service with exchange, dinner, featuring Boyz II Men

Event takes place this weekend at Hyatt Regency Chicago
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Urban League marks 105 years of service with 60th Golden Fellowship Exchange and Dinner at Hyatt Regency

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Urban League is marking a big anniversary this weekend -- 105 years of service.

Karen Freeman-Wilson is the president and CEO of the urban league and joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday morning to talk more about it.

The 60th Golden Fellowship Exchange and Dinner will honor trailblazers in the Chicago community.

It's scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

RELATED: Black and Powerful: Karen Freeman-Wilson

Boyz II Men will be performing at the event.

Everyone attending the event will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she said.

The league works to connect children with devices and internet through the Chicago connected program and more as part of its efforts for social justice.

Visit www.chiul.org for more information.
