Chicago Urban League to host 10th Annual Citywide Job Fair on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Urban League is hosting its 10th Annual Citywide Job Fair.

The event is Wednesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UIC Forum, located at 725 West Roosevelt Road in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Dozens of employers will be represented.

The Urban League is offering free child care on site at the event.

You must register by the end of the day Tuesday, June 20.

You can register here.