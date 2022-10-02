Chicago Urban League hosting 'Steppin' Against Gun Violence' event in West Pullman neighborhood

A new event happening this month is all about stopping the violence in Chicago and dancing for a great cause.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new event happening this month is all about stopping the violence in Chicago and dancing for a great cause.

"Steppin' Against Gun Violence," hosted by the Chicago Urban League's Women Board is happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2 - 6 p.m. in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Deborah Love, president of the Women's Board at the Chicago Urban League, said attendees can expect to hear from an array of community leaders and messages from people who have been directly impacted by gun violence.

"Gun violence affects everyone," Love said.

Tickets for the event are $50, and proceeds go toward college scholarships.

ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman will emcee the event.