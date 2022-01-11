Business

Chicago cites River North bar 'Howl at the Moon' for vaccine mandate violation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

The Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A River North bar has been cited for violating the Chicago vaccine mandate, the city announced Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs said "Howl at the Moon" on West Hubbard Street has been put on notice. The mandate went into effect last week.

The city's rule mandates anyone five and over entering a restaurant, bar, gym or entertainment venue show proof of their vaccination status.

The businesses are also required to post signage about the vaccine mandate and keep a written record describing how they are implementing their protocol for enforcing the order.

BACP said it conducted 121 checks, in the past week.
