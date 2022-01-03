COVID vaccine proof in Chicago, Cook County for bars, restaurants and indoor venues takes effect

The mandate applies to everyone age five and older and it includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sports and entertainment areas.
The rules in Chicago and suburban Cook don't apply to those inside venues for less than 10 minutes, like those picking up takeout. They also do not apply for houses of worship.
Jerry's Sandwiches in Lincoln Square has already been asking customers for their vaccine cards since before Thanksgiving.
"Sometimes the line can get one or two parties deep but everybody's patient," said Adam Dempewolf, general manager at Jerry's Sandwiches.
You will be able to show proof of vaccination with a physical card, a picture of your card, or through the state's new Smart Health Card pass on your phone.
Meanwhile, some business owners are concerned about the new mandate causing friction with customers who don't comply.