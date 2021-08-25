Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announces vaccine mandate for Chicago workers

The official announcement comes after Mayor Lightfoot earlier this week announced her intention to issue a mandate for city workers.
Mayor Lightfoot said Wednesday all city workers need to be vaccinated by October 15.
We must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy.— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 25, 2021
That's why all City of Chicago employees are required to be fully vaccinated, effective October 15.
"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, we must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Getting vaccinated has been proven to be the best way to achieve that and make it possible to recover from this devastating pandemic. And so, we have decided to join other municipalities and government agencies across the nation, including the U.S. military, who are making this decision to protect the people who are keeping our cities and country moving. We have also been in close communication with our partners in the labor movement to create a vaccination policy that is workable, fair and effective,"
"Fully vaccinated" means two weeks past the second dose of a two-dose mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Workers will be asked to submit proof via an online portal. Employees can apply for medical or religious exemption, which will be reviewed by the Department of Human Resources on a case-by-case basis.
Lightfoot's earlier announcement earlier this week brought some pushback from unions representing city workers, including the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.
Chicago vaccine mandate: City workers will need to get COVID-19 shot, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says
The four unions representing Chicago police officers,.from the rank-and-file up to captains, met virtually Tuesday with Lightfoot's team to discuss her just announced vaccine mandate. Police said it appears the plan is being rushed through.
"They put plans in motion, that they have no implementation power," said Sgt. Jim Calvino, president, Chicago Police Sergeant's Union. "Let's go in and do this, and then after we're ready to start, like, okay, how are we to implement this, how are we gonna get the people vaccinated?"
The Fraternal Order of Police has already threatened to file a lawsuit challenging any mandate with the sergeants, lieutenants and captains unions expected to join the fight.